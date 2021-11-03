James Roseberry II

James Thomas Roseberry II, 85, of Kokomo, IN passed away on October 25, 2021. He was born on October 9, 1936 the son of James Thomas and Harriet (Harwood) Roseberry in Kokomo, IN. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army before retiring from Chrysler. He loved sprint car racing, listening to country music, and being the life of the party. He traveled to Florida every year to golf, play Santa Claus, and have a good time.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Charlene; second wife, Ann; daughter, Pam Krieg; siblings, Nancy, Jerry, Joe, Martha, Sally and Yonda.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Judi (Joe) Kelly; sons, Tom Roseberry, Tim Roseberry; grandchildren, Matt (Paula Melcher) Krieg, Dustee (Freddie) Morgan, Clinton (Arianna Hiatt) Harness, Amee Bledsoe, Cami Harness, Ashleigh (Josh) Fording, Jay (Sarah) Roseberry, Lacee Krieg, Jake Krieg; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Roseberry; son-in-law, Rick Krieg; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday, November 1, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Monday, November 1, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.