James Ronald Jeffries

James "Jim" Ronald Jeffries, 78, passed away on August 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 6, 1942 in Canton, Ohio to Robert and Christine (Alexander) Jeffries. James graduated Kokomo High School in 1961. James married Glenda Glassburn on February 28, 1969, and she survives. Together, they had two amazing daughters, Jodi and Brandi Jeffries, and one amazing grandson, Noah, whom he adored.
Jim worked for 35 years at Delco Electronics as a Maintenance Supervisor, retiring in 1997. Everyone who knew Jim loved him. He could fix anything, loved taking pictures of wildlife, and enjoyed watching Nascar, especially Dale Earnhardt. He was a 50 year member of Masonic Lodge 93 in Kokomo as well as Ibn Saud Grotto. Jim worked as a Reserve Deputy for the Howard County Sheriff's Department in the 1960's.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Jodi, his brother Bob, and his sister Judy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, his daughter Brandi, grandson Noah, brothers Larry Jeffries (Sandy), Earl Jeffries (Cricket), Ronald Jeffries, Donald Jeffries, and Paul Jeffries (Ethel), and a sister, Alice Curry (John).
Services for Jim will be Friday, August 7, at 10am, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation on Thursday, August 6, from 4-7pm, also at the Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, face masks will be required. Jim will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Sergeant Justin Markley, of the Howard County Sheriff's Office, will officiate. Donations can be made in Jim's honor to the Howard County Sheriff Department Memorial Scholarship Fund, which helps . Messages of condolence can be left for the family at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com