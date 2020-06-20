James Robert “JR” Eaton, 64, beloved son, brother, and friend, formerly of Indianapolis, took his last sip of sweet tea at 9:35 pm Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at North Woods Village in Kokomo. He was born May 28, 1956 to Robert and Sara (Eikenberry) Eaton in Indianapolis.

J.R. was born and raised on Riley Avenue in Indianapolis until he was 12. Before the Eaton family moved, J.R. attended Roberts School, Noble Industries, and the IU Medical Center-Cerebral Palsy clinic, and was a member of Forest Manor Methodist Church, where he had one of the first handicapped parking spaces in Indianapolis. He later became a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church when the family moved to 86th and Ditch Road in Indianapolis in 1968. He attended the Washington Township Training Center (across from North Central HS) and graduated in 1974. He still stayed in touch with one of his teachers to this day. He had so many happy memories of school.

At age 16 JR. attended Adult Camp at Bradford Woods for the first time and attended every summer and fall for 47 years. He became a fixture at camp, where his charm and smile made him extremely popular. Those weeks at Bradford Woods Camp were some of the happiest times of his life and were something he looked forward to all year. His family is grateful for the kind, caring staff who provided JR exciting adventures and many wonderful memories.

In 1985, J.R. moved to New Hope, a facility for handicapped and disabled adults and later moved to a New Hope group home (Justin Group Home) where he resided until late 2017 when he moved to North Wood Village, in Kokomo, Indiana. He attended the Day Program at New Hope, where he made many friends and enjoyed spending time talking to the staff.

Prior to the Covid 19 pandemic, JR enjoyed visits from family and friends who brought him sweet tea and "good" food and took him for walks. When his sister, Julie, came to visit he enjoyed going places to eat and spending time with her and Kathy. At North Woods Village his time was spent talking to the staff, participating in social activities, and being on his computer. When Covid struck, his room became his world. His computer, his music (Sinatra, Big Band music, and 50's and 60's), his sisters, friends, and staff kept him upbeat. As he always did, he coped with the changes and disappointments and kept a positive attitude.

To know J.R. was to love him. He touched many lives with his charming personality and ready smile. He will be missed. J.R. had a giant list of friends, and we would like to thank each and every one of them and the staff at North Woods Village for their love and support.

JR is survived by his sisters, Kathy (Rex) Hendershot, and Julie (Craig)McDonald; step-sisters, Carol (John) Kensey, and Becky Taylor; nieces and nephews, Melissa (Daiquiri) Davis, Glenn Davis III, Kate McDonald, and Bob (Bre) McDonald; uncle, Joe Eikenberry; the Hendershot family, Jeff, Becky, Mark, Kyle, Rachelle, David, Corey, Jennifer, and Kailin; and many friends.

JR was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and stepmother, Mary Jean Eaton, whom he loved very much.

Funeral services for JR will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Kevin Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast which will be available at 10:30 am Wednesday and for 90 days after. Friends may visit with the family 4-7 pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bradford Woods Heritage Fund in JR’s memory. Online: visit www.bradwoods.org/donate, click the ‘Give Now’, make sure that the account is the ‘Bradford Woods Heritage Fund’ and make a note that it’s to be used for Adult Camp, plus add in memory of J.R. Eaton. Check: make out to Indiana University Foundation and include a note in the memo that it’s for Bradford Woods, Adult Camp, plus add in memory of J.R. Eaton. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.