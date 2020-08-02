James Robert “Jim” Smith, 81, South Whitley, formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 12:36 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 10, 1939, in Kokomo, to John E. and Ruth I. (Powell) Smith. On September 19, 1958, he married Ada J. Watson, in Kokomo, and she survives.
Jim graduated from Kokomo High School in 1957 and served in the United States Army Reserves from 1956 to 1964, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He worked for Continental Steel, retiring in 1986, and then worked for Akron Foundry for fifteen years before retiring from there in 2002. He served in Ministry for 52 years and was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Bippus, Indiana.
In addition to his wife, Ada Smith, survivors include his children, James R. Smith II, Rebecca (Darin) Gary, Karen (Beth) Smith, Sandra (Matt) Spence, Martha (Dave) Floyd, Stephen (Ashley) Smith, Timothy (Julie) Smith, David (Teresa) Smith, Ruth (Chuck) Hood and Rachel (Matthew) Hightower; grandchildren, Crystal, James, Micheal, Nicol, Sara, Esther, Lily, Kyle, Trisha, Carissa, Brody, Megan, Tyler, Lucas, Colin, Stephen, Adaline, Cameron, Jamall, Jenna, Jessica, Hannah, Isaac, Dylan, Alissa, Jaylin, Isabella, Trenton, Bradley, Gracie, Malorie, Cameron, Addison, Brady, Mason and Enan; several great-grandchildren; and siblings, Donald (Elsie) Smith, Mary Ann Peterson, Linda Kay Reynolds and John (Debrah) Smith.
He was preceded in death by a son, John Lewis Smith; parents, John and Ruth Smith; brother, Joseph D. Smith; and brother-in-law, Jerry Peterson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington, Kokomo, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Barry Faucett will be officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are also invited to visit with the family from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to the First Church of the Nazarene Missions. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to James Robert "Jim" Smith's family, please visit our floral store.