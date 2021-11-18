James Richard “Rick” Byrum, of Burlington, 61, went home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2021. He was born in Howard County, IN, on April 9, 1960, to James D. Byrum and Marie Ann Byrum, and they survive.
Rick was a 1981 graduate of Northwestern High School. He attended Oakland Christian Church. He spent 22 years working for K-Mart. He worked on the farm with his father until his unexpected death.
He is survived by his parents, Jim and Ann Byrum; brothers, John (Betinna) Byrum, Burlington, Michael Byrum, Texas; nephew, Zachary Byrum; nieces, Amber (Cale) Collins, Stephanie (Matt) Polk; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kayden and Nathan Byrum, Matt, Cadin, Aria, and Gwen Polk, Kenley and Kyla Collins.
He was preceded in death by Richard and Kathryn Byrum, Walter and Kathryn Helvin, and several aunts and uncles.
He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm Friday November 19, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan Street, Burlington, IN 46915. Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday November 20, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Nick Jaymes of Oakland Christian Church conducting the service. Burial will follow in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Flora, IN. Donations may be made in Rick’s memory to the Oakland Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.