James Raymond Shotwell, 85, Kokomo, passed away at 12:22 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. Vincent Kokomo. He was born September 5, 1934 in Corbin, Kentucky, to Raymond Paris and Nancy (McCreary) Shotwell. On October 14, 1967 he married Margaret Ann Derleth who survives.
Jim graduated from Kokomo High School in 1953. He worked for Globe Manufacturing, Stellite, and Delco Radio. At General Motors, he was a senior design engineer and retired in 1996. Jim was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and was a 3rd degree knight of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, and the Eagles Lodge. Jim enjoyed meeting with former classmates and friends, as well as spending time at the Senior Citizens Center. Jim never missed joining with friends who shared their love of music. In 1948, at the age of 14, Jim won the state marble championship. He was proud to compete at Nationals in Pittsburg, PA, where he flew on an airplane for the first time.
Jim is survived by his wife and children, Mark (Camille) Shotwell, Michael (Yuna) Shotwell, Susan (Jeff) Stevens, Amy (Pat) Heck, and Adam (Caitlin) Shotwell. He is also survived by grandchildren, Christopher (Lindsay) Shotwell, Stephen Shotwell, Connor Stevens, Jack Stevens, Sammy Shotwell, and Millie Shotwell and greatgrandchildren, Brady James Shotwell and Logan Shotwell; and the mother of his eldest sons, Camille (Pence) Valley.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Rd. S. 200 W., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Mausoleum. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. with a scripture service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monastery of the Poor Clares or the American Heart Association. Messages of condolence may be left on line at www.shirleyandstout.com.
