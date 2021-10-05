James Ray Walker, 79 of Tipton died at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Envive in Indianapolis. He was born in Celina, Tennessee on August 2, 1942 to Alva Estel & Nettie Elizabeth (Short) Walker. Jim married Patricia Ann Brown on May 17, 1961 and then Marita Butler on December 30, 1984 and she preceded him in death in 2000.
Jim was self-employed and was the owner of Walker Disposal, Radio Shack and Tipton Furniture Store. He was an early participant in “Tipton County Shares”. Jim served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include two children, Belinda Coy of Kokomo and Jimmy Walker of Tipton; one brother, Joe Walker, Noblesville. Jim was preceded in death by siblings Christine, Estelene, Shirley, Paul, Birtie and Albert and two grandchildren.
No services are planned. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Walker family with Jim’s arrangements.