James Paul Alender, 70, of Kokomo, passed away at 3:11 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born December 14, 1950, in Indianapolis, to Orno and Geraldine (Louden) Alender. On June 17, 1972, he married Karen J. Quick, in Ft. Wayne, and she survives.
Jim was a graduate of Howe High School in Indianapolis. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics and Marketing from Purdue University Krannert School of Industrial Management and his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Finance and Banking. Jim came to Kokomo in 1979 and worked at the Union Bank and Trust Company. Jim served as District President through acquisitions by Ameritrust, Society, and Key Bank until 1995. He moved from banking to become President & CEO of Howard Community Hospital, serving until 2015. In 2015, he became President & CEO of Salin Bank & Trust Company in Indianapolis serving there through their acquisition by Horizon Bank. He was currently operating J Alender Financial Management Consulting Services.
Jim and his brother owned their family’s farm in Brown County, and he loved spending time there. He also loved fishing and owned more fishing equipment than any one man could ever use. He enjoyed playing golf, and especially enjoyed time spent with the long-time friends in his golf foursome. He was a great supporter of Purdue, a long-time member of the John Purdue Club and a big Purdue football and basketball fan.
He was committed to his community, supporting local businesses, organizations and charities with his time, talent and treasure. He served as the Chairman of the Indiana University Kokomo Advisory Board for many years as well as the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, United Way of Howard County, and Community Foundation of Howard County. He will be remembered as a gifted mentor who helped mould young business professionals into leaders in our community. Jim cherished his family, giving everything he had to take care of them. He also loved his collie dogs; Cassie held a special place in his heart, and he was training Zoey to fill the void that Cassie left last spring.
In addition to his wife, Karen Alender, survivors include his sons, Adam (LaShona Smith) Alender and Andrew (Kara) Alender; grandsons, Greyson Alender and Kameron Alender; brother, Steve Alender; brother-in-law, Richard (Marlo) Quick; nieces, Josie (Colin) Johnson and Travana Sultaire; special aunts, Arressia Allender and Jayne Allender; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private services are planned with burial following in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to the Community Foundation of Howard County’s “Jim and Karen Alender Community Fund”. Memorials can be made online at cfhoward.org or sent to the Community Foundation of Howard County at 215 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo, IN 46901, or through the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
