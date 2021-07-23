James Joseph “Mr. Clean” Cooper, 88, Kokomo, passed away at 6:15 pm on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at North Wood Village. He was born to Clarence and Helen (Lee) Cooper on April 30, 1933, in Vevay, IN. Jim and Renee were married on April 20, 1974, in Sandusky, OH.
He was raised on a dairy farm and worked with his dad. Jim was a 1951 graduate of Vevay High School. After high school he enlisted in the Army and was in special services. He served his country from 1953-1957. From 1957-1973 he worked as a sales rep, then became owner of a heavy equipment business. Jim was a Bus Director and Outreach Director at Temple Baptist Church from 1974-1984. In August of 2017, he retired after 34 years of owning Cooper Sales, where he bought and sold buses to churches around the country.
Jim loved his country and was a lifetime member of the NRA. In 1971, Jim received Christ as his personal Savior, Who completely changed his life. He was a very active member of Temple Baptist Church, where he was a bus captain, junior church worker, and usher. He loved talking to people about Jesus. That is how he met many of you. Jim enjoyed doing things with his kids that they didn’t dare tell their mom about for many years. His grandchildren never knew if the tickle hand was coming or if it held candy. He will be deeply missed, but we know we will see him again in heaven.
Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Renee Cooper; his children, Rachelle Leicht, Julie (Robb) Lively, Deborah (Nate) Holmes, Rebekah (Scott) Voorhis, James Cooper, Mary Ellen Cooper, David (Emma) Cooper, Jonathan (Brandi) Cooper, Joseph Cooper, Susannah (Eric) Augustus, and Caleb Cooper; sister, Nancy (Mike) Barker; 12 grandchildren, 1 nephew, 3 great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen; and son-in-law, Zack Leicht.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Rd., Kokomo, with Dr. Mike Holloway officiating. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 pm, Monday at the church. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Mission’s Ministry of Temple Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
