James Milton Beck passed away peacefully on November 20, 2021, in Kokomo, Indiana. Born on November 29, 1947, Jim was preceded in death by his father, John Beck, and mother, Dorothy Hedrick. Jim is survived in death by his wife, Patricia Beck, sons Matt Beck (Marina) of Indianapolis, Indiana and Brad Beck (Heather) of Colden, New York; brothers Alex Nagy of Lafayette, Indiana, Mike (Glenda) Hickman of Kokomo, Indiana, and Gary (Karen) Hickman of Pentwater, Michigan.
Jim graduated from Kokomo High School in 1966. Driven by his love of music, after high school, he managed and toured with several local bands. In 1974, Jim joined the Kokomo Police Department. He served for 26 years as a police officer, working in various roles, including patrolman, accident investigator, school resource officer and D.A.R.E officer, retiring in 2000.
Jim had many hobbies and interests across his life, including a strong passion for racing. He worked at the Kokomo Speedway throughout much of his life, starting in high school selling concessions and eventually becoming the flagman at races. In addition, he enjoyed fishing, camping, and craftmanship—over the years, he completed many home and repair projects for family, friends, and others.
Later in life, Jim married his beloved wife, Patty, and became a strong Christian, worshipping at New Life Church in Kokomo. His faith and church family were very important to him. Despite declining health in recent years, he continued to be engaged in his faith and community.
We would like to thank the staff and providers at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo who provided compassionate and kind care to Jim in the final years of his life, allowing him to live with illness and die with dignity.
Visitation will be Friday, November 26 from 5 to 8 PM at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, IN 46902 with services at 10 AM on Saturday, November 27, at the same location. Pastor Devin Galloway will officiate. The family respectfully requests that guests wear face masks during the visitation and funeral services, given the ongoing pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the New Life Church Food Pantry at 1803 E. Vaile Avenue, Kokomo, Indiana 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
