James Michael Shuck

INDIANAPOLIS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones, the achievement division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services, today announced yet another investment in its digital, technology-enabled future with the appointment of Ken Moore as Chief Technology Officer. Moore will report to both Herff Jones President Steve Down and Varsity Brands Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Jaime Jaramillo, and will largely be focused on creating and executing the roadmap to modernize and transform the company's technology solutions and applications for the future.