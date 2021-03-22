James Michael Shuck, 34, Kokomo, passed away at 7:25 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. He was born March 30, 1986, in Kokomo, the son of Amy Jo (Shuck) Barker and Justin Keith Baker.
James worked for Whitely Manufacturing and South Wire. He enjoyed Jiu-Jitsu, tattoos and heavy metal music. He loved spending time with his children, friends and family and was a big kid at heart. James also enjoyed working with his hands and helping others.
James is survived by his mother and step-father, Amy & Scotty Barker; father, Justin Keith Baker; children, Jaeley Marie Shuck, Sophie Ann Shuck and Jacob Sautter; brother, Lewis Stanley Campbell III; step-sisters, Autumn Lynn Barker and Brittney Dawn Romhild; and grandmother, Mary Lou Rutherford.
James was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Elmer Rutherford; and uncle, Robert Joseph “Bobby” Shuck.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Will Mills officiating. Burial will follow in Normanda Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in James’ memory to the Indiana Donor Network, indianadonornetwork.org/foundation/memorial-gifts, 3760 Guion Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
