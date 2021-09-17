James Michael Butcher, age 64, of Sharpsville, In passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Harrisburg, PA. James was born in Ravenswood, WV on May 22, 1957 to Herbert Butcher Sr. and Janice Poe (David). He married Marjorie Rose Wood Butcher on September 4, 1992 in Lafayette, IN. They just shared their 29th anniversary.
Mike attended Ravenswood High School in W.V. Mike was a truck driver for 46 years. He traveled all over the country. His main love was his wife, Margie, daughter Chelsea, and his grandbabies.
Surviving Mike is his loving wife; Marjorie "Margie" Butcher, daughters; Chelsea Butcher-Taylor (Joshua) and Christina Griffin (Kevin), son; Ryan Schroll (Alexandra), granddaughters; Alexis and Kinleigh, grandsons; Aiden, Dallas, Colt, and Jaxon, mother; Janice Poe (David), siblings; Cookie, Rusty, Herbert Jr., Jean, Lou, Pat, and Midge, mother in law; Martha Bollet, two close nephews; Zach and Tyler Burdette, several extended family members, and his pups; Elly May and Josie Jo.
Preceding him in death is his father; Herbert Sr., father in law; Teddy Wood, and Chuck Bollett.
Per Mike's wishes, there will be no public services. The family will gather privately for a Celebration of his Life.