James McCauley

James Herman McCauley, 85, passed into glory and the arms of his savior on March 27, 2021 at 8:19 in the morning, surrounded by his family at his home south of Phlox, IN. Jim was born on December 5, 1935 in Hemlock, IN to parents, Kathleen (Nash) and Raymond McCauley.
He and his brother, Robert McCauley, grew up in rural Howard County, at the corner of Center Road and State Road 19, working on the family farm in their younger years. Jim met Mary Louise Golladay, during their years at Sharpsville School and they were married at Rock Prairie Church on Thanksgiving Day in 1954. Jim became a successful farmer in Tipton and Howard Counties, raising hogs and growing row crops. He also worked fulltime as a skilled tradesman in tin smithing for Delco in Kokomo for many years.
In 1970 Jim felt a calling from God to go into fulltime ministry and he and Mary soon entered into missionary work in Liberia, West Africa, where he built a Bible School and led many into the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ from 1973-1977. The Bible School survives to this day, still producing ministers of the Gospel in West Africa. Jim and Mary then continued following the lead of God, and went to Swaziland, South Africa, to begin a ministry among the Swazi people, pioneering the building of many churches which has continued from 1977 to the present. Both ministries have been and continue to be fruitful, leading many to Christ. Few knew his gift of writing poetry of which he has numerous poems throughout the years.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary of 66 years; daughter, Belinda (Richard) Gillett; son, Mark (Ivy) McCauley; grandchildren, Kristin Gillett, Matthew (Stacy) Gillett, Keith Exmeyer, Curtis Hoffman, Cami (Justin) Thibeau, Aaron (Kayla) McCauley, Ryan (Amber) McCauley, Amy (Mitch) Padfield; 11 great- grandchildren, Ethan, Evan and Eden Heacock, Michael and Andrew Gillett, Trenton and Rylee Exmeyer, Alethia, James and Jude McCauley, and Addison McCauley.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Debra McCauley Juliano.
The family would like to thank Guardian Angels Hospice and Glenda particularly for compassion and care throughout the last few weeks of Jim’s life.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Drive, Greentown, with Pastor Tennyson Fitch officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope – Phlox Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 4 pm to 8 pm Friday, April 2, 2021 at the church. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hasler-Stout Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. Hasler-Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements
