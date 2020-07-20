James M. Carlson, 61, passed away Friday July 10, 2020. He was born February 22, 1959, the son of Arthur Carlson and Carol (Preussing) Sundvall. On March 23, 1996, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he married Cynthia M. Taylor and she survives.
James graduated from the University of Illinois. He received his doctorate PhD in Metallurgical Engineering from Purdue University. James participated in several Metallurgical Societies such as ASM, ASTM, AWS, and TMS. James loved working with metals he has many patents to his credit in the medical field. James worked for Haynes International as a Metallurgical Engineer. He also worked in the medical field and in the automotive field. James was an avid exerciser, he loved to walk, hike, garden and was a very social person. A favorite hobby was to paint, he and his wife picked the pictures together he painted to decorate their home. He loved the Lord and talked with others about him.
Along with his wife Cynthia, James is also survived by his mother, Carol Sundvall; brothers, Tom (Belinda) Carlson and Brad (Agnes) Carlson; nieces and nephews, Mia Carlson, Luke Carlson, Jemma Carlson and Daniel Carlson.
James was preceded in death by his father, Arthur.
No services are planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
