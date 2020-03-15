James Leroy Morrison, 75, Kokomo, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home where he was being cared for by his loving family. He was born February 8, 1945, in Howard County, the son of Earl and Katherine (Gray) Morrison. On November 2, 1966, he married Karen Smith, and she survives.
James proudly dedicated his life to the United States Army National Guard for over 30 years, serving as a Staff Sergeant. James was a driven man with an unmatched work ethic and was an avid NASCAR fan in his spare time. Doing mechanical work with his brother, John Morrison, and nephew, John Morrison II, fishing and chatting with his son, James T. Morrison, and being a master handyman helping all he came to know were only a few of the things he enjoyed. He grew up in a large, loving family and continued to give that love to his own. James was known as a master of all, but most importantly, he was known as a wonderful husband, father, brother and uncle.
In addition to his wife, Karen Morrison, his loving family includes his children, Kristi Duly, Melissa Hall and her husband Eric, James T. Morrison, and Bethann Donovan and her husband Dakota; grandchildren, Micah Kistler, Eric J. Hall, Madison Hall, and Taylor Hall; great-grandchild, Haedyn Donovan; sisters, Phyllis Gibson, Marilyn Mouser and Josie McCool; and brother, Ted Morrison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Joan Davis, Lois Venable, and Patricia Harmon; and brothers, Robert Morrison, William Morrison, John Morrison, and Terry Morrison.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Greater Life Church, 9540 E. 00 NS, Greentown, with Pastor Eric Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Nevada Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army National Guard and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Contributions may be made in James’ memory to Greater Life Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville, has been entrusted with arrangements.
To send flowers to James' family, please visit our floral section.