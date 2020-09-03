James Lee O. Orndorff, 39, son of Jacqueline Ann Orndorff-Harris (Moses) and Phillip Lee Orndorff (Patricia) was born March 12, 1981 at Marine Corps Base 29 Palms, Ca., and transitioned to his final rest on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, Ky from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident 14 days prior. He is the father of four children, Monwel, Jameiyah, Alonzo and Ava Lynn Orndorff.
James was always active in sports; playing at Eastside Little League, as a member of PAL Football he played for the Packers; then on to high school where he wrestled and played football for the Kokomo Wildkats. After graduating Kokomo High School, he followed in his dad’s footsteps by joining the United States Marine Corps. While there he performed the duties of driver and was cross trained as an infantry mortar man. He served at Guantanamo Bay (GITMO) at our US embassy and prison facility, and also served in Iraq during the fall of Fallujah, followed by his release from active duty.
He was employed by Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete as a mixer operator and as a dispatcher for many years. He became a full patch member in July 2015 of “2 The Limit Motorcycle Club”, Radcliff Ky Chapter. In 2019 he was voted in as Sergeant of Arms, which he held until his demise.
James was preceded in death by both maternal (Oliver & Mary E. Cobb) and paternal grandparents (James Wm. & Alice F. Orndorff).
He is survived by his children, parents, aunts, uncles, a brother John (Jordan) Orndorff, step brothers DJ/David (Amanda) Lee; Joshua (Telisha) Lee; Jacob (Veronika) Lee. Also left to honor his memory are his long time girlfriend Nicole Sammons, a special cousin Stanley Jr (Angel), and a host of other cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and club members.
The family would like to give a special thank you for the surgeons, doctors and nurses that went above and beyond the call to do everything medically possible to save our James. “Ride in Paradise Mo Jo”.
There will be a celebration of life for James on September 12, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty, Russiaville, IN, 46979. Light refreshments and soft drinks will be provided.
Final arrangements were conducted by Keith P. Clark & Son Funeral Home, 211 W. Broadway St., Winchester, KY, 40391.