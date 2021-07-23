James Lee Cottingham

James “Jimmy” Lee Cottingham, 76, went to Heaven on July 14, 2021 at 6:55pm. He was born on July 5, 1945 to the late Oscar and Dorothy (Cunningham) Cottingham in Kokomo. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1964. He worked for Kokomo Spring Company for many years before transferring to Federal Mogul, where he retired.
Jimmy loved to hunt, fish, and was an amazing graphic artist on his iPad. He was a very loving and devoted dad. He also mentored his nephew, Cory, and taught him woodworking, hunting, and fishing, among other hobbies. They had a special bond that could never be broken. His brother and sister were his best friends and they will miss him dearly.
James is survived by his daughter, Lisa Smoker (Dennis); Lisa’s mother, Cheryl; his grandchildren, Tyler and Tara Smoker; great-grandchildren, Brantlyn and Keeghan; his brother, Dave Cottingham (Mary); his sister, Roxann Marie “Willie” Edwards (Glen); brother-in-law, Maury St. Clair; several cousins and was especially close to Teresa Aylward and Carol Chambers; along with his nieces and nephews, Cordell, Loralee, Connie, Trina, and Kristi.
James is preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine “Jerrie” St. Clair (Maury); and sister-in-law, Mary “Mag” Cottingham.
It was Jimmy’s wishes to be cremated. The family will hold a gathering to celebrate Jimmy’s life at a later date.