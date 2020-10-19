James L Rice

James "Jim" L Rice, 76, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Tipton, IN to Charles and Lena (McCubbins) Rice on November 14, 1943. He graduated from Tipton High School in 1962. He started working at Chrysler, retiring after 36 years. He was an avid golfer and loved riding his Harley. Jim and his wife, Jan, loved traveling on their bikes together. He was very meticulous about his yard and enjoyed being outside. Jim loved his cars and trucks; you could always find him waxing them in the garage. Jim also enjoyed going to his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids' activities and cheering them on.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and both of his brothers, Larry and Mike Rice.
Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jan; daughter, Nicci Hicks (David) and their children, Kobe and Paxtyn, daughter Jenny Hensley (Bart) and their children, Brooks and Jordyn; stepdaughter, Denise Cook and her son, Dalton Bousum (Nicole), stepdaughter, Dana Cook and her children, Dustin along with his daughter, Brooklyn Smith, Destiny Colbert (James) along with her children, Joshua, Josiah, and Jaguar Rangel.
Services for Jim will be at 3pm on Friday, October 23, at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel, followed by cremation. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation from 1-3pm, also at the Mortuary
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Guardian Angel Hospice. Envelopes will be provided at the Mortuary.