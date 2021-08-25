James L. Lamb, 52, Kokomo, passed away on Saturday August 21, 2021. He was born September 26, 1968, to Ned A. and Bonnie S. (Frakes) Lamb.
James graduated from Kokomo High School in 1988. He was a self-employed semi driver. He was a member of the Greentown Masonic Lodge # 341 and Greentown American Legion. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
James is survived by his companion Lori Isaacs; two stepchildren, Keller Isaacs and Marlee Isaacs; stepmother, Caryl Lamb; siblings, Rex (Sandee) Lamb, Kris Kohnke, Myron B. Lamb, Victor (Ritu) Kohnke; nieces, Angel Lamb, Heather (Nick) Arnett, Tracie (Chad) Rees, Kayla (Phillip) Weghorst, Anya Kohnke, and Ariane Kohnke; nephews, Jason (Michelle) Lamb and Michael (Alexandra) Lamb; aunts, Louise Lamb and Kathy Frakes; special cousin, Carrie Frakes; seven great nieces and nephews and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ned and Bonnie Lamb, grandmother, Cora Frakes; grandparents, Charles and Winifred Lamb; uncles, C. Ray Lamb, James Frakes, Robert Frakes, William Frakes, Paul Frakes and Norman Frakes; and aunt, Mildred Fox.
A special thank you to Barb Jackson, who is not only family but helped us take care of Jim.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 28, 2021, beginning at 1:00 pm with a Masonic service, at the Greentown Masonic Lodge, 617 E. Payton St., with Roy King officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Saturday at the lodge. Memorial contributions may be made in James’s name to the Greentown Masonic Lodge Scholarship Fund. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.