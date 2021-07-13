James L. "Jim" Carden

James L. Carden, 82, of Galveston, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, July 10, 2021at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 12, 1938, in Kokomo to James T. “Moose” and Helen (Lamm) Carden. He married Linda L. Hosier in April of 1956 in Walton, Indiana and she survives.
Jim was a member of UA Local #440 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union for over 44 years, working for Quality and Peerless for most of those years. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed creating custom knives, antiquing, and traveling to Reenactment Rendezvous. In his later years, he enjoyed painting and attending any activity his grandchildren were a part of including all sporting events.
Surviving family include his wife, Linda L. Carden of Galveston; his children, Larry (Tracey) Carden, Greg Carden, Ed (Donna) Carden and Denise (Jeff) Carden Zuziak. Surviving grandchildren include Leslie Guy, Heather Thieke, Ashley O‘Shields, Mark Carden, Megan Carden, Jarrett Carden, Brandon Carden and Rachel Carden. He is also survived by ten great grandchildren, Max, Cam, Ty, Nora, Claire, Audrey, Orin, Hagan, Karrington and Kade. Surviving siblings include, Craig (Sandy) Carden, Chuck (Mary) Carden, Vickie (Richard) Village, Diane Turner and Connie (Bobby) Jones. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Lisa Michelle Carden, brothers, Gary and Joe Carden and sister Sharon Yockey.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Funeral services immediately following visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Davis officiating. Burial will take place in the Galveston Cemetery. In Jim’s memory, donations can be made to the Moose Carden Fishing Clinic. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
