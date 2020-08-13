James L Copeland

James "Jamey or Jimmy" L. Copeland, 67, of Fairmount, formerly of Kokomo, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 8:00am, at his residence. He was born to the late Luther and Naomi Ruth (Roberts) Copeland on March 27, 1953 in Kokomo. He married Linda (Watson) Copeland in 1996 in Florida, and she survives.
James served his country in the United States Army in the 1970's. He retired from General Motors, and he was a member of the UAW #292. James was a very social person, and he was friends with everyone. He loved to travel, especially to Jamaica. Additionally, he was an avid sports fan who loved the Chiefs and Yankees. His dream was to finish his house in Morant Bay, Jamaica. Also, he enjoyed trout fishing with his best friend, Rusty, and his late friend, Archie. Above all he loved his family, especially his daughters.
Surviving is his loving wife of 24 years, Linda; three daughters, Dr. Kristi (D. Kirk) Stewart, Kyla (Luke) Buckler, and Kacey Copeland; two grandsons, Alexander and Zachary Stewart; four sisters, Donetta (James) Conwell, Drenda (Joe) Myers, Deressa Bledsoe, and Rachel (Dan) Taylor; and two grandpups, Lola and Roman.
Preceded in death are his parents and his best friends, Archie Winters and Jerry Fitzpatrick.
There will be a time of visitation for James on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:00pm until the time of service at 4:00pm, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Pastor Terry Russell will be officiating. Facial masks will be required and social distancing of six feet will be practiced. The funeral service will be streamed on Ellers Facebook Page Live at 4:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of James to the American Cancer Society, envelopes will be provided at the mortuary.