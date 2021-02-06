James L. Christie

James Lee Christie, 82, passed away on February 3, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 14, 1938 in Howard County, IN. He was the son of Verle Sr and Anna (Allen) Christie.
Jim worked as a printer at the Kokomo Tribune for 35 years before his retirement in 2001. Even though he was a printer by trade, he also felt that his most important job was to love and support his family. He was a loving and kind man who loved his family with his entire heart. He was so proud of each member of his family and enjoyed sharing his belongings, his hobbies and his passions with each of them. Jim also loved the Lord and was a proud member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church. He enjoyed going to church and was often found taking photos of different church activities to share with other church members.
Jim is survived by: his wife, Kathryn (Foster-Callen) Christie, his four children: Pamela (Tim) Fennell, Brian (Karen) Christie, Deborah (Rodney) Christie, Patrick (Robyn) Christie, two foreign exchange students: Anna (Sergio Bonta) Montanez and Soren (Agnese) Jensen, his beloved sister: Judy (Dale) Easterling, his sister-in-law: Mother Pilar (Paula) Callen, grandchildren who will miss him: Nicholas (Brittany) Ekstrom, Jacob Ekstrom, Richard (Khala) Kincade, Aliza Christie, Michael (Amanda) Casteel, Carrie (Clark) Roe, Sarah (Jesse) Arlington, Christopher Cundiff, Kacie (LB) Cundiff, Benjamin (fiancé Emily) Christie, Hannah (fiancé Dylan) Christie, Megan (Dan) Wilcox, 11 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Ethan Ryan Christie; his in-laws: Robert and Clara Callen, his siblings: Eugene Christie, Francis Powers, Verle Jr., Annette Moody, Linda Baker-Poling- Parker, Marlene Christie, John Christie Sr, Sandy Zarrahay, Randy Christie.
Funeral Arrangements to celebrate James’ life and legacy will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 1204 N. Armstrong Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Visitation will be 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com