James K. Sorrell, 87, Kokomo, passed away at 2:13 am Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born January 12, 1933, in Kokomo, the son of the late Harry & Inez Marie (Malott) Sorrell. On April 11, 1953, he married Jane D. Chapin, who survives.
James was a graduate of Kokomo High School. He served with the United States Army from 1953-1955. He retired as a skilled trade’s supervisor from Delco Electronics after 29 years of service. James was a member of First Baptist Church.
Along with his wife, Jane, James is also survived by his son, Bradley K. (Beth) Sorrell, of Frankfort, Indiana. A sister, Sharon S. Beard of Tehachapi, California. Brother in law Jack (Judy) Chapin and sister-in-law Bobbie Sorrell, both of Kokomo, Indiana. Grandchildren T.J. (Sierra) Stonger, Seth (Olga) Stonger, Kallie (Travis) Marley and Brady (Kailyn) Sorrell and great grandchildren Hudson, Kennedy, and Charlotte Stonger. Jim is also survived by nieces and nephews Jamie Chapin and Jennifer (Mark) Love. Steve (Sharon) Helmuth, Marcia Farrell, Jeff (Nancy) Hendrix, and William Hendrix. Tom (Lisa) Sorrell and Jeff (Mary) Sorrell. Michael Beard and Kathy Beard.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert Sorrell and nephews, John Causey and Greg Chapin
“Jim” loved to play golf. He took up the game as a teenager and continued to play well into his eighties. He also farmed for many years and enjoyed working the land. Jim was a true craftsman, possessing the ability to build or repair most anything. He loved to gather with his family for a meal and fellowship. Generous with his possessions and his time, he was always willing to give a hand to someone in need. He was loved by friends and family, and his gentle spirit will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, with Bobby Estle officiating. Following the memorial service, guests are invited to join the family for a gathering at the Jeff Stout Community Center, Russiaville. A meal will be served. Military honors provided by the U.S. Army. Friends are invited to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Private burial will be in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in James’ memory to the Salvation Army. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
