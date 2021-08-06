James “Jim” Robert Dupree, 71, Russiaville, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at 8:52 am Tuesday July 27, 2021, at Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis. He was born December 24, 1949, in Denver, CO, the son of the late Jesse and Linnie (Dean) Dupree. On June 30, 1970, he married the loved of his life, Diana Frazier, in Jacksonville, NC, and she survives.
Jim was a 1967 graduate of Portage High School. He was a student at Coastal Carolina Community College, Onslow Tech, and Moody Bible Institute. He was honorably discharged from the United States Marines and served from May 1967 to May 1971 as an E-4 Corporal. He proudly served his country in Vietnam. After his time in the military, he worked at Ball Corporation and retired as a project engineer. Jim enjoyed several water sports such as water skiing, swimming, and diving. He liked working in his workshop, loved mowing, and wood working. After retiring, he crafted several heirlooms for his children and grandchildren. He is a long-time member of Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton, IN, where he served as a program leader of the 5th and 6th grade youth ministry for 15 years. Most of all, he loved God and his family.
In addition to his wife Diana, he is survived by his children, Danielle (Derek) McGrew, Noblesville, IN, Aaron (Sara) Dupree, Danville, IL; grandchildren, Bailly McGrew, Madison McGrew, Maximus McGrew, Catherine Dupree, Evelyn Dupree; sister, Debra (Bob) Dupree-Batten, Eagle, CO; niece, Abbe Batten; nephew, Daniel Batten; brother-in-law, Ron (Darlene) Frazier, Washington State; sisters-in-law, Sandra Cole, Teresa Frazier; their nieces, Lisa Burdette, Monica Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Indianapolis VA, the Oncology Team, Infusion Team, new Russiaville neighbors, and friends for the care and support he received.
Burial will take place in Marion National Cemetery at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
