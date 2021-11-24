James “Jim” Ralph Sipes, 72, Russiaville, passed away at 9:27 am Saturday, November 20, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. He was born August 24, 1949 in Kokomo, the son of the late Ralph W. and Virginia R. (Foreman) Sipes. On March 1, 1969, he married Patricia “Pat” Dibble at the Main Street Methodist Church in Logansport, and she survives.
Jim was a 1967 graduate of Western High School. He retired from Chrysler Corp. as a tool & die maker after 30 years of service. Jim was a member of UAW Local #1166, a licensed HAM radio operator, and enjoyed being a weather spotter during adverse weather. He and his wife supported their daughters in Western High School’s Marching Band. Jim supported his wife, the chairperson of the Russiaville Western Days Festival for many years. Jim’s hobbies included karaoke, fishing, and camping.
In addition to his wife Pat, Jim is survived by his daughters, Barbara (Ronnie) Runyon, and Kathryn (Jeremy) Polk; grandchildren, Jesse Polk, Jacob Polk, and Katie Runyon; brother, Gary (Donna) Sipes; and nephews, Michael (Melissa) Sipes, and Scott (Lisa) Sipes.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and beloved dog, Annie.
A funeral service will be held at 10 am Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Ned Sutherland and Pastor Meg Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Russiaville Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 4 pm to 7 pm Friday, November 26, 2021 at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
