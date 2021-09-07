James “Jim” Patrick Pullen, loving husband, father and friend, 61, Greentown, passed away Wednesday September 1, 2021, at his home. He was born April 16, 1960, in Kokomo, the son of the late Robert and Janis (Ewing) Pullen.
Jim was a 1978 graduate of Haworth High School. He earned an Associates in Electronics at Ivy Tech. He retired from NCR after 31 years of service as a customer service technician. He loved building and fixing computers in his free time. He enjoyed trips to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Florida to visit his parents. Jim was a member of the Sons of the American Legion.
He is survived by his sons, Jason Pullen, Aaron Pullen; brothers, Joseph (Sheila) Pullen, Timothy Pullen; the mother of their children, Bambi Pullen; and nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Janis Pullen; and sisters, Marcia S. Bess, Cynthia Pullen.
In honor of Jim’s wishes, no services will be scheduled. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home. Flowers or cards for the family may be sent to the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.