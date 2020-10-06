James “Jim” Edward Hill, 89, Kokomo, passed away at 12:18 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020, in his home. He was born November 3, 1930, in Knoxville, TN, the son of Newman and Ruth (Bridges) Hill. He married Judith A. Campbell on November 26, 1955.
Jim was a 1948 graduate of Prairie High School. He earned an Associate’s degree in Business from Indiana University Kokomo. He retired from Chrysler in 1986 after working as a production supervisor. Jim enjoyed gardening, traveling with family, and volunteering at the Kokomo Rescue Mission. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Masonic Lodge, and Kiwanis.
Survivors include his children, Steven A. (Pamela) Graham, Deborah (Steven) Titus, and Elizabeth (Steven) Neterval; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Newman and Ruth; wife, Judith; brothers, Paul, Walter, and Dennis; and infant great-granddaughter, Poppy Kate Petty.
Funeral services will be held at 6 pm Friday, October 9, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N 1000 W, Tipton, with Pastor Bob Lawson officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at the church. Services will be held outside to promote social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to the Kokomo Rescue Mission, www.kokomorescuemission.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville.
