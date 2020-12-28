James “Jim” Brian St. Clair, 81, Camden, passed away 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at his home. He was born October 13, 1939, in Washington, IN, the son of the late Elmer and Pauline (Montgomery) St. Clair. On June 1, 1978, he married Phyllis Austin, and she survives.
Jim was a 1957 graduate of Belleville Township High School. He earned an Associate’s degree of Applied Science from Ivy Tech Kokomo in 1996. He worked at Logansport State Hospital, as well as, Kings Crown Inn-Kokomo for over 30 years. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene Logansport, where he played the organ. Jim enjoyed cooking and singing.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his siblings, Bill (Diane) St. Clair, IL, Tom (Gloria) St. Clair, Russiaville, Jerry St. Clair, Dane (Mary) St. Clair, Kokomo, Becky (Steve) Vermillion, Greentown, Diane (Mike) Russiaville; and his canine companion, Ruby.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Nancy and Jeanie; brother, Charles; and sisters-in-law, Waynita and Cheryl.
Private services will be held and officiated by Mark Newman and Dave Mygrant. Masks required to attend the visitation and funeral service. Cremation will take place at a later date and burial held in Hopewell Cemetery in Deercreek. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to the American Cancer Society. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
