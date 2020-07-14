James “Jim” Arthur Craig, 70, Kokomo, passed away at 8:30 pm Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born August 31, 1949, in Kokomo, the son of the late Dr. Reuben Craig and Emily Jo (Schwartz) Craig. On May 26, 1990, in Kokomo, he married Carla (Myers) who preceded him in death on November 20, 1990.
Jim graduated from Northwestern High School and attended Butler University. He retired from Shearer Printing in 2012, and had worked for Lab Corp as a courier. He was a member of the Kokomo Civic Theatre where he served as board member and past president. Jim perused an acting career but became disabled. He turned to sales and joined Civic Theatre in the 70’s, acting in several plays such as Fiddler on The Roof, Lion in Winter, All the Way Home, Long Day’s Journey into Night, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Freud’s Last Session. Jim was also an antique dealer.
Jim is survived by his siblings, Emily Craig and Colin (Colleen) Craig; along with niece, Amanda (Keith) Vandergriff; nephew, Adam (Tammy) Craig, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carla; brother and sister-in-law, John and Phyllis Craig.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jerry Ausbrook officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1-3 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Masks will be required to be worn by anyone attending the visitation or funeral. Private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jims’ memory to the Kokomo Civic Theatre. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to James "Jim" Arthur Craig's family, please visit our floral store.