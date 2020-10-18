James “Jim” Albert Long, 72, of Kokomo, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Community Heart & Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born April 6, 1948 to the late Arthur and Ruby (Abbott) Long in Michigan City. On August 6, 1977, he married Brenda Keith in Kokomo, and she survives.
Jim was a 1966 graduate of Clinton Central High School. He served 6 years in the Army National Guard before going to work at General Motors. He retired from GM in 1995 after 30 years of service. Jim enjoyed hiking out west, his trips to Hawaii, and playing golf when in good health.
In addition to his wife Brenda, he is survived by his sisters, Sarah (Estil) Eldridge, and Susan K. Edwards; brother, Ronald (Becky) Long; and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, David and Robert Long.
In honor of Jim’s wishes, no services will take place. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to James' family, please visit our floral store.