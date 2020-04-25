James Howard Gould

James Howard Gould, 82, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1938 the son of Gray K. and Jean (Dyer) Gould. He married Betty (Preston) Gould who survives. James graduated from Clay Township in 1955. Directly out of high school he joined the U.S. Air Force and served until 1958. He began working at Delco Electronics in 1960 where he hired in as a lab technician and elevated to electronic engineer until the time of retirement after 35 years of service. He was very well known for his ability to fix all kinds of electronics including television repair in his spare time. One of his hobbies was TV DXing. James enjoyed spending time with his children and all of his grandchildren and great grandchild. Surviving relatives include his wife, Betty Gould of Kokomo, IN; daughter, Tammy Haslar of Indianapolis, IN; son, James G. Gould (Bridget) of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren, Madilyn Rush (Jesse) of Indianapolis, IN; Jackson Gould of Kokomo, IN; Ian Gould of Kokomo, IN; great grandchild, Carter Rush; sister, Donna Emerson of California and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and step mother; brother, Lester Gould and sister, Shirley Lamb. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN is assisting the family with arrangements. Sign a guest book and view a picture video at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com

