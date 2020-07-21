James Henry Wyant

James H. Wyant, born March 1, 1950 in Kokomo to the late Paul and Mary (Dowden) Wyant passed away on July 19, 2020. He married Kathie Wyant on June 17, 1980.
Jim attended Kokomo High school. He retired from Chrysler as a Millwright after 20 plus years. He previously worked at Continental Steel for 9 ½ years.
He loved his family and hanging out with his friends and the Red Dog Saloon, fishing, hunting, playing poker, and enjoyed his Miller Lite. Surviving Jim are his children; Danny (Tami) Wyant, Paul (Robin) Wyant, Donald Wyant, Henry (Brittany) Wyant, Angela Hester and Pamela (Matt) Snyder, grandchildren; Brittany (Andrew) Santiago, Kyle (Andrea) Wyant, Zachary (Rachel) Wyant, Taylor Johnson, Aaron Wyant, Maddison (Max) Leuck, Kirsten Lester, Mallory Wyant, Nathan Wyant, Kate Lester, Konner Lester, Ashton Wyant, Acelin Wyant and Alexandria Wyant, great grandchildren; Bryce, Kaden, Leilen, Aaleigha, Brynley, Colson, Drea, Elvie, Kinsley, Camden and baby girl Leuck, brothers; Ralph (Jeanie) Wyant, Marvin (Sharon) Wyant, Mike (Nancy) Wyant, Steve (Tina) Wyant; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death are his parents, wife Kathie, eight sisters, and three brothers.
"Jim Wyant's my name. Poker's my game."
Services for Jim will be Thursday July 23, 2020 12:00pm at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S Webster St. Kokomo, IN 46902, with visitation from 10:00am until time of service. Burial will be in Albright Cemetery. Chaplain Tom Covington will be Officiating.
Contributions may be made to We Care of Kokomo, P.O. Box 507 kokomo, IN 46903.