James Henry Wright

James "Jim" Henry Wright, 93, passed away on July 10, 2021 at Golden Living Center in Kokomo. He was born on February 6, 1928 to the late Gordon and Sarah Ellen (Armstrong) Wright. He married Ruth Shufflebotham on August 20, 1948, and she preceded him in death on October 30, 2009.

He served during the Korean War in the United States Army from 1951-1953. On April 4, 2015, he had the privilege of going on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC with his sponsor, John Murdock. That is a memory he cherished for the rest of his life.

Jim retired from Pittsburgh Plate Glass (PPG) after 43 years of dedicated service.

Jim and his wife loved to go camping, wintering in Florida. They also enjoyed traveling to Europe and Hawaii. Most of all, they loved spending time with their family.

Jim is preceded in death by his brother, Gordon Wright, Jr.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Left to cherish his memory are his numerous nieces, nephews, and relatives in England.

Services for Jim will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, July 21 at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel, with Chaplain John Murdock officiating. Friends and family may gather for an hour of visitation, from 12-1pm, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in Jim's honor.

The family would like to thank Waterford, Wellbrooke, Northwoods Commons, Golden Living Center, and Guardian Angel Hospice for their years of care to Jim.