James H. Cole

James H. "Jim" Cole, 81, of Kokomo, IN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1938 in Peru, IN the son of Donald F. and Maxine (Miller) Cole. On April 2, 1958 he married Linda (Pratt) Cole who survives.
Jim loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a hard worker and retired from Chrysler after 40 years of service. He was a very active member of the Woodland Church of God. Jim also enjoyed woodworking, old cars and racing.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Linda Cole of Kokomo, IN; two sons, Jeff (Lesa) Cole of Indianapolis, IN; Gary (Shannon) Cole of Hobbs, IN; two daughters, Julie (Jon) Marley of Kokomo, IN; Donna Cole Morris of Knoxville, TN; eleven grandchildren, Michelle (Chris) Sterling; Crystal Lane; Victoria (Matthew) Sedinger; Devan (Andrea) Cole; Derek Cole; Caleb Marley; Sarah Marley; Rachel Marley; Noah Marley; Kayla Morris; Keegan Morris; six great-grandchildren, Cole; Hailee; Elijah; Eric; Jamison; Garrison; brother, Donald (Marianne) Cole of Wabash, IN; two sisters, Bernie (Jerry) Younce of Wabash, IN; Karen Grogg of Houston, TX and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Woodland Church of God, 3401 South Webster, Kokomo, IN 46902. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to Woodland Church of God in his memory.
Flower arrangements for Jim's service may be delivered to Woodland Church of God.