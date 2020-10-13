James Gordon Sallee

James G. (Jim) Sallee, 77, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Kokomo to Frank and Lillie (Green) Sallee on October 29, 1942 at St. Joseph Hospital. He graduated in 1962 from Kokomo High School and then enlisted in the Indiana National Guard as an Artillery Gunner, firing the 105mm artillery cannon with the Battery A 1st Battalion 150th Artillery. He served honorably from 1964 until 1970. He later retired from GM/Delco as a Special Machinist Operator after 30+ years.
He is survived by his siblings, Frank D. Sallee (Juanita) and Cheryl Locke (Charles); thirteen nieces and nephews; and seven great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Jim will be conducted at a later date.