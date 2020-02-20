James Glenn “Jim” Hamilton, 66, Kokomo, passed away at 12:09 am Saturday, February 15, 2020, at his home. He was born January 24, 1954, in Evansville, the son of the late Philip T. & Thelma A. (Cornelius) Hamilton.
Jim was a 1972 graduate of Kokomo High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Butler University. Jim worked for General Dynamics as an auditor. He also worked for the Jewish Community Center of San Diego as a comptroller, and retired from LabCorp in accounting and sales force commissions.
Jim was a member of TKE Fraternity through Butler University. He enjoyed playing Euchre and managing personal investments. Jim was a devoted uncle to 5 nieces and 1 nephew. He was also great-uncle to 3 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. Early in life he was active in the Kokomo Civic Theatre. He enjoyed going to movies with relatives and attending the yearly TKE Memorial Day canoe trip and camp out.
Jim is survived by his siblings, Scot (Pam) Hamilton, Lucinda (Scott) Fenske, and Edd (Tonia) Hamilton; nieces, Susan (Matt) Ricci, Erica (Zac) Cockroft, Sarah (Dom) Hamilton, Heidi Fenske (fiancé, Charlie), and Amelia (Christian) Hamilton; nephew, Nathan (Ally) Hamilton; along with 3 great-nieces, 1 great-nephew, with 3 on the way.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm Friday February 21, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jon Tice officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-6 pm Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to James' family, please visit our floral section.