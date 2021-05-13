James Garner Dillon

James “Mickey” Garner Dillon, 93, Kokomo, passed away at 8:55 pm Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Wellbrooke of Westfield. He was born May 25, 1927 in Kokomo to the late Walter F. and Lenora M. (Garner) Dillon. On June 23, 1950, he married Rosemary E. Hardesty at Main Street United Methodist Church, who preceded him in death on June 12, 2020.
James attended Kokomo High School. He served in the United States Army Air Core from 1945 to 1947, having served in WWII. He retired from Delco Electronics in 1992 after 42 years of service. He was a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church, Howard 93 Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Shriner’s Club, and UAW Local 292. James enjoyed fishing, gardening, and was a baseball fanatic.
James is survived by his son-in-law, Rick (fiancé Michelle O’Reilly) Harding; grandchildren, Blake (Leslie) Harding, and Chase (Brooke) Harding; sisters-in-law, Joan Hardesty, and Roberta Jane Reason; great-granddaughter, Lorelei Brooks; nephew-in-law, William (Lennie) Russell; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Rosemary, James was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Cathy Harding; brother, Jack Dillon; sister, Joan Dillon; and nephew, Jacob Fredrick Dillon.
A graveside service will be held at 10 am Friday, May 21, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden with Pastor Anne Kumeh officiating. Military Rites will be provided by the Kokomo VFW and United States Air Force. Friends may visit with the family 5 pm to 8 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, where masonic rites will take place at 7:30 pm, provided by Howard Masonic Lodge #93. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
