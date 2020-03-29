James Francis Kiley passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the age of 87. He was born on October 23, 1932, in Kokomo, the son of John and Monica Kiley. He was a 1952 graduate of Kokomo High School, and was graduated from the University of Miami in Florida, where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Jim’s career was as claims manager of John L. Kiley Insurance Agency, the family business. He was married to Suzanne Beck Kiley, who preceded him in death.
Jim is survived by his daughter Kolleen Dillingham of Frankfort; son-in-law Tim Dillingham; and grandchildren Dyllan Hensley, Sydney Hensley, and Jake Dillingham. Jim’s brothers are Steve Kiley of Kokomo and Joe Kiley of Carmel. His brother, Jack Kiley, preceded him in death. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who remember their Uncle Jimmy as a kind and caring uncle who always arrived at birthday parties and Christmas with an armload of gifts.
Jim enjoyed a lifelong membership in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and was also very involved with the Knights of Columbus, where he had served as Grand Knight. His favorite hobby was bowling, and he also found joy in his many friends, who always knew him as an all-around happy guy. Jim’s greatest delight, however, was spending time with his daughter and her family. He was so proud of his grandchildren and loved attending their school activities.
A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
