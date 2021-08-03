James Floyd Birl, 71, of Kokomo, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. James was born February 10, 1950 in Tennessee to the late Virgil and Pearl (Ditamore) Birl. He married Sharon Birl and she survives.
James was a truck driver for Stearns Moving and Storage company. He was a member of Brookside Free Methodist Church. James enjoyed collecting musical instruments and records. He loved caring for Tavie and Gabriel while their parents were working.
Surviving him is his wife Sharon and four children: Jason Rust, Derick Birl, Treasa Burrell, and Connie Dulin, along with several grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a son, James Streetmater; and a sister, Wanda Casey.
