James F. Lively, 86, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away early Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Winter Haven Hospital. He was born May 17, 1935, in Lafayette, Indiana to Joseph R. and Farrell M. (Cox) Lively. Jim married Barbara E. Worthington on January 31, 1960, and she survives.
Jim retired from Chrysler as a machine repairman with several years’ service. He was a 50 year member of the American Legion Post #418 Walton, the Walton Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis and the Moose. He enjoyed building and showing antique cars, collecting and building clocks of all kinds and fishing. Jim was a very kind man. He enjoyed helping people and making them happy. He served his country in the United States Air Force for six years. Jim and Barbara celebrated 61 and a half years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Lively of Winter Haven, FL and several nieces, nephews and friends. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, a son, James F. “Jimmy” Lively Jr., a sister Ruth Riegle and a brother, Joe R. Lively Jr.
Graveside services will take place at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Galveston Cemetery with Pastor Rod Mason officiating. No public visitation is planned.
