James F. Darland

James Frederick Darland, 85, of Kokomo, died at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at St. Vincent hospital in Kokomo. He was born February 5, 1936, in Lincoln, Indiana to Willard A. and Ethel J. (Armstrong) Darland. He married Marilyn L. Wisehart on December 22, 1954, in Kokomo and she survives.
Jim worked as a caster for American Standard Pottery and Gerber Pottery in Kokomo for over 40 years. He was a member of Galveston First Baptist Church and a 40+ year member of the Eagles Lodge. He loved watching old westerns on T.V. and enjoyed Indy Car and NASCAR racing along with watching the Indianapolis Colts play.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn L. Darland, Kokomo; his son, Gary L. (Stella) Darland, Lincoln; Linda L. McCoy, Galveston; Sharon S. Smith, Kokomo, and Kelly R. (Daniel) Salinus, Kokomo. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive him. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Don, Bill, Dick and Bob Darland and sisters, Marie Wykle, Leona “Punkie” Luper and Jean Ellen Rutherford. He is also preceded in death by his son-in-law, John A. McCoy and grandson, John Paul McCoy.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 23rd from 4 – 7 p.m. at Galveston First Baptist Church in Galveston. Funeral services will follow at church on Tuesday, August 24th at 11:00 a.m. with Tom Keller officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com