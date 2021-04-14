James Edson Smith, FAA Hall of Famer: The Man, The Myth, The Legend

James Edson Smith of Port Jervis NY passed peacefully on 10 April 2021 at his residence in Greentown IN. He was surrounded by love and loved ones.

Son (Of: James and Mary Barbarino), Brother (To: Artie, Karen, Robert, Rebecca, Jamie, Linda and Gail), Husband (To: Joann “The Love of His Life”). Joann and Jim began their life destiny in 1964. Father (To: Lance and Bryan (married to Kelly Brickler (Smith)) and Grandfather (To: Payton, Kanyon, Jalen, Savannah, Rainnah and Tucker).

Upon graduation from Port Jervis HS, James volunteered for service in the USAF. He served in Pleiku Vietnam as an Air Traffic Controller and safely returned home in 1968. After a brief transition he became an Air Traffic Controller at the FAA facility at MacArthur Airport. His career spanned over 50 years and he relished every single one, never really working a day in his life. The FAA has dedicated an airport approach in his honor.

His passion for baseball was only surpassed by his passion for Rock & Roll music (Bob Dylan!). He loved old cars, good food (eating and cooking) and great company - there was never a stranger in his presence.

Those that knew him also know of his generosity (monetary and otherwise). Basic humanity was his greatest cause. In lieu of flowers, we ask that when and if you have the means, please tip someone generously in his honor. It was something that he loved to do.

A celebration of life will be held in August. One thing he always wanted when he passed was a party, and not sadness. Details to come later.

The family will use his Facebook page as a memorial for themselves and friends. Please friend request and share anecdotes, jokes, pictures or stories from the times you spent with him.

A memorial service for James will be Thursday April 15, 2021 6:00pm EST. starting with Military Rites at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster Street Kokomo Indiana 46902 with friends gathering from 4:00pm until time of service. You are invited to wear the color orange and Hawaiian shirts. Bryan and Lance Smith will be conducting the service.

Please join us in remembering James by visiting www.ellersmortuarywebster.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts and fond memories with the family.

The memorial service will be streamed live on Ellers Mortuary Facebook Page beginning at 5:55pm EST.