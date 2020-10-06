James E Sutton

James Edward Sutton, 79, of Walton, went home to be with the Lord at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home. He was born September 10, 1941 in St. Charles, VA to Charles and Lorena Sutton. He married Fran Snyder on December 22, 1962 and she survives.
James retired from Erny’s Fertilizer / The Anderson’s with 30 years’ service as a truck driver in 2005. After retirement he continued to work seasonally for them until 2018. He was an avid bowler for many years. He coached little league in Walton throughout the 70’s and played softball for various teams in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.
Surviving family include his wife Fran Sutton of Walton; his daughters, Tina Price of Walton and Doris and husband Tom Dancy of Rochester. Surviving grandchildren include, Tim Sutton and wife Kaylu of Logansport; Nora Sutton and husband Jaleel of West Lafayette; Samira Sutton of Walton; Monica Hipsher of Leiters Ford; and Nolan Wilkinson and wife Anna of Walton. Surviving great grandchildren include, Alicia, Lacey, Taye and Tamia Sutton; Jory Al-Turki; Clayton, Colton and Chandler Cripe; and Alexis, Ameira Hipsher and Andrew Barrett. Surviving siblings include, Sam (Betty) Sutton of Walton; Jerry (Jane) Sutton, Logansport; Lois Sutton of Virginia and thirty-two nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston and from 11:00 a.m until the time of services Thursday at the church. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at LifeGate Church, 831 Burlington Ave., Logansport, IN 46947 with Pastor Andy Weil officiating. Burial will follow services at Ever Rest Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Judes Childrens Hospital, Shriner’s Hospitals for Children or LifeGate Church in his memory. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
