James E. Depew, age 82 from Kokomo, Indiana, died peacefully at home on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born the son of the late Mr. Jessie Paul Depew and Mrs. Sarah [Sheehan] Depew on August 2, 1938 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He married Juanita Jean [Spurgeon], his wife of over 61 years, who survives him. Jim grew up in Kingsport, Tennessee. He joined the Navy in 1954 where he served overseas, including in Germany. He returned to Kingsport where he worked at Monroe in Bristol and met Juanita. They married on November 3, 1959. Jim got a job at General Motors in 1966, and they moved the family to Kokomo, Indiana. He retired from Delco in 1998. Jim grew up in the Baptist church. He was dearly loved by his family and many friends. He enjoyed camping with the family as it grew. After retiring, he and Juanita liked to travel. They spent the winters in Florida where they enjoyed the outdoors with friends, and their grandkids would visit during spring break. More recently he enjoyed playing and watching golf, and spending time with family at gatherings. He is survived by his wife; his children, Ricky Keith of Kokomo, Sarah Gail Pattison (Kevin) of Elwood, and Ronald James (Kim) of Liberty Township, Ohio; grandchildren Ronald DePew of Monroe, Ohio, Jackie DePew of Monroe, Ohio, Tiffiney Mcdade of Hennessey, OK, Thomas DePew (Monica) of Liberty Township, Ohio, Kammie Ross (Matthew) of Monroe, Ohio, Breanna Pattison (Drake) of Kokomo, and Brayton Pattison (Joyce) of Lafayette; great-grandchildren Cameron, Kelsey, Dylan, Alivia, Bentley, Brooklyn, Evelyn, Levi, Savanah, Charley, Averie, and another soon to be born; sisters Sue Poore, Peggy Milhorne, Connie Fish, Brenda Depew, Cathy Smith, Patsy Scott; numerous nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jack, Bobby, Guy, Buddy, and Billy, and sisters, Beulah and Mary Belle.
Visitation will take place on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street from 12:00 pm until the start of funeral services at 2:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at Albright Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Guardian Angel Hospice of Kokomo, Indiana.