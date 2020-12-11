James E. Arbuckle

James “Jim” E. Arbuckle, 90, Kokomo, passed away at 8:53 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Kokomo Place. He was born February 5, 1930 to James “Don” and Rachel (Stratton) Arbuckle in Russiaville. On December 26, 1960, he married Marian Bach in Otterbein, IN, who preceded him in death on April 3, 2018.
Jim was a 1948 graduate of Russiaville High School. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in education from Indiana University. He retired from Western School Corporation as a high school teacher in 1994 after more than 30 years of service. Jim served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid Indiana University athletics fan and season ticket holder for many years. He enjoyed his American Saddlebred horses. Jim was a member of the Russiaville Historical Society.
Jim is survived by his children, James J. (Michelle) Arbuckle, Carmel, Linda (Kim) Gilbert, Kokomo, Mary (Andy) Baker, Kokomo, Thomas B. Arbuckle, Kokomo, and Father Matthew Arbuckle, Fishers; grandchildren, Hannah Arbuckle, Clare Arbuckle, Bridget Arbuckle, James Gregory Arbuckle, Clark (Michelle) Gilbert, Kyle (Molly) Gilbert, Rachel Baker, Isabelle Baker, Lucy Baker, Daniel Arbuckle, and Katherine Arbuckle; great -grandchildren, Parker Gilbert, Allison Gilbert, and Hudson Gilbert; sister, Joan Whitehouse; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Marian, Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and infant son, Charles Arbuckle.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 am Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, with his son Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle the celebrant. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. Military Rites will be provided by the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family 4-7 pm Friday, December 11, 2020 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Russiaville Historical Society in Jim’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
