James E. Aikman

James Elbert Aikman, 78, of Kokomo, passed away February 1, 2021. He was born May 2, 1942 to the late Paul Robert Aikman and Mary Elizabeth (Saul). He graduated from Kokomo High School with the Class of 1960 and took a teller position at Union Bank & Trust where he met and married Carol Helvig (Cox), mother of his 3 children and with whom he was married for 16 years. Jim’s excellent work ethic and business savvy promoted him to Loan Officer before he left banking 8 years later. He then took a job as a supervisor with Ken Kleene, a commercial cleaning company and made the daily drive to Indianapolis for many years. Wanting a position closer to home, this industry experience readied him for the position as Director of Housekeeping and Safety & Security with St Joseph Hospital for the next 13 years. Jim then ventured out on his own, founding “A” Building Services, a commercial cleaning company serving Howard County for the next 18 years until he retired in 2012.
Jim was a true people person, who never met a stranger. His charisma and genuine interest in others made those around him feel at ease and special--always taking the time to learn more about them and their lives and always ‘present’ in the conversation. He always enjoyed work and family connections, checked in often and was steadfast in sending cards and gifts on important dates. He had a great sense of humor and loved playing practical jokes on his friends. He loved to make people laugh. This affable nature, along with his love for the community, segued perfectly for Jim’s involvement in the Kokomo Chamber of Commerce—first as a volunteer and then serving along the way until he was appointed Chairman of the Board 5 years later. He always liked to contribute—even weekends at his lake cottage were devoted to community as he served as President of the Steuben County Lakes Council for 2 years and the Hogback Lake Association in Northern Indiana. The occasional downtime was spent relaxing on the deck of his cottage and enjoying the view of the lake. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed hours of entertainment provided by his cat companions. In addition to the impact he made in the community, his family will especially miss Jim’s enthusiasm, humor and kindness. Chris Burke, Jim’s companion and friend of 37 years, shared his love of the lake cottage and had assisted him with his business. He leaves behind daughters Jean (Aikman) Allen and Janice Aikman, and son James P. Aikman (Claire Anne), as well as 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A visitation for Jim will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 12pm to 2pm. The service will begin at 2pm with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial will take place at Crown Point cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society or the Howard County Historical Society.