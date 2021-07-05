James D. Rippy

James David Rippy, 67 of Tipton died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at I.U. Health – Tipton Hospital. He was born in Tipton on January 18, 1954 to James Wilson and Naomi Ruth (Bitner) Rippy.
Jim was a very giving person, serving in the United States Air Force, then in the United States Army for a total enlistment of 18 years prior to his employment at the Post Office. He was a member of the American Legion. He attended Tipton High School where he was a member of the band. Jim’s musical talents followed him to the Air Force where he continued in the band. He was also a huge Indiana Pacers and Indianapolis Colts fan.
Jim moved many times in his military career. He was stationed in Alaska, Greece, West Germany, Turkey and several locations in the United States. His efforts earned him several awards while in the Army. He always envisioned time in combat, but that was not how his military service directed him.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Melissa Ann Webb of Elwood and the mother of his daughter, Pamela Ann (Long) Rippy of Elwood. Siblings include Rick Rippy (Donita) of Tipton, Roger Rippy (Lauren), Oregon City, Oregon and Ernie Rippy, Becky Rippy, Bryan Rippy and Vicky Rippy, all of Tipton. Jim was able to enjoy his grandchildren, Charles R. Webb III and wife Alexis and Brendon Webb, and was anxiously awaiting his great-granddaughter Lyra in August.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Rev. Linda McKiernan-Allen presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery with military honors by the U.S Army and Tipton American Legion. Visitation will also be on Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m. until service time.
The funeral will be livestreamed and also recorded for watching later on Jim’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 941 East 86th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46240.