James D. McCain

James David McCain, 85, of Kokomo, peacefully passed away at 3:44 am on Monday October 11, 2021, after battling dementia. He was born in Kokomo on April 22, 1936, to the late J. Reid and Hope (Kendall) McCain.
Jim is a graduate of Delphi High School. He served in the United States Army from 1954-1956, where he was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Jim thoroughly enjoyed welding for the Howard County Highway Department and made many life-long friends over the nearly 40 years he worked with the “County Boys” as he liked to call them. He enjoyed discussing Republican politics, hunting arrowheads, studying the Bible, raising cows, organic gardening, and feeding his beloved deer and birds.
Jim is survived by his children, Rebecca (Tony) Vent, Micah (Jennifer) McCain; grandchildren, Katherine (Katie) Vent, Molly McCain and Emily McCain; siblings, JoAnne Gordon and Lynda Brooks.
He was preceded in death by two of his children, David McCain and Kathy McCain; siblings, Nancy Kremers, John Kendall McCain, Jane Geroux, Patricia Kanable, Marialyce Knoll, William McCain, Frederick McCain and Julia McCain.
Friends may visit with the family Saturday November 27 from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by a funeral service at noon, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Donations may be made in Jim’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
