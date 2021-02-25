James Charles Wiegman Jr.

It is with great sorrow that the family of Mr. James Charles “Chuck” Wiegman Jr., Kokomo, announces his passing on February 20, 2021 at the age of 65. He was born in Tiffin Ohio on September 19, 1955 to James & Adda Jane (Weiker) Wiegman.

Chuck received a Bachelor’s Degree from Purdue University and began working for Mohr Construction / E&B as a Project Estimator for 44 years.

Chuck is a member of the Car Club Hall of Fame.

He has been with his beloved wife Brenda for 18 years.

He is survived by his father, wife, and daughter, Abigail (Daniel) Lickel; step daughters, Sara (Niko) Gruber, April (Michael) McAlister and Rebecca Fuller; grandchildren, Augustine, Girum, Junia, Kaitlyn, Conner, Carissa and Brittany; great grandchild, Scarlett; brothers, Thomas (Cheryl) Wiegman, Mark (Mary Beth) Wiegman; and nieces and nephews.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Chuck is preceded in death by his mother.

Visitation will be from 9:30am until 1:00pm Saturday February 27, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary Main Street location, Kokomo with a private service to follow.

Contributions may be made in Chuck’s name to Bridgeway Church, 1931 S. Elizabeth Street Kokomo, IN 46902 or a charity of your choice.

You may order flowers and/or leave a message for the family at www.ellersmortuarymain.com

The funeral service will be streamed live on Ellers Mortuary’s Facebook page beginning at 12:55pm on the day of service.