James Boyd Woods, 86, of Kokomo, went to be with his Lord and Savior the evening of March 21, 2020. He was surrounded by his family and loving wife Carolyn of 65 ½ years. James was born in Tipton to the late Jennings and Hettie (Sharp) Woods on September 11, 1933. He and Carolyn married in Kokomo on July 23, 1954. James was a 1951 graduate of Sharpsville High School. He worked for Haynes International for 30 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends. By trade, he was an electrician, but really enjoyed construction. He built many homes and helped friends and family with repairs. He loved the outdoors. He was an avid gardener and fisherman. He attended Trinity Wesleyan Church in Kokomo. Surviving James are his wife Carolyn; daughters Beth Maris and Terri Fuller, both of Kokomo; sons Jeff (Connie) Woods of Greentown and Andrew (Dawn) Woods of Kokomo; sister Mary Janet Taylor of Kokomo; 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren. Those who have passed before him are his parents, brother Arnold, and sisters Arlene Hart and Imogene Rogers. Services will be private for the family due to the COVID-19 requirements from the Center for Disease Control. Burial will take place at Albright Cemetery. The family would like you to know that there will be a public memorial service at a later date at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel. There will be a service notice ran at that time. You may read the obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can sign the guest book or share a personal message to the family.
More from this section
Most Recent
- Governor vetoes plan to invalidate local landlord-tenant regulations
- HHS Awards $1,194,822 to Maryland to boost COVID-19 response
- Baltimore County Resident passes away to COVID-19
- FCA plants to remain closed until April 14
- Maggie Grace slams 'Lost' co-star Evangeline Lilly for not social-distancing
- Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel escape to the mountains amid pandemic
- Scooter Braun hails 'special' Demi Lovato
- Donor paying for baby box in Auburn
- Duchess of Sussex set to narrate new Disney movie
- You asked: What is the coronavirus incubation period
Most Popular
Articles
- Howard County resident dies from COVID-19
- 75 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana; one new case in Ho. Co.
- 47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana
- Howard County declaring a public health emergency
- 112 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana; no new cases in Ho. Co.
- Two arrested for burglary of Stor-It-Mini-Warehouse
- Local insurance agent sued over alleged role in nationwide ‘$1 billion Ponzi scheme’
- Court docs: Kokomo man sold gun to Wilson before its use in fatal shooting
- 106 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana; no new cases in Ho. Co.
- No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County
Images
Videos
Collections
- System of care resources and mental health help are available during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Local businesses listed below are ready to serve through the Coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Update: IL, NY, NJ, PA, CT order residents to stay home; Tax filing date pushed to July
- Kokomo dance teams wins IHSDTA southern regionals
- Northwestern Ladies at State Championship
- Western class of 2024: four-peat city/county champs
- March Coupons 2020
- Photos from the game: Red Sox vs. Cardinals
- Bevy of returning players should bolster Wisconsin Badgers' 2020 defense
- In photos: Red Sox versus Phillies game
CNN's Kylie Atwood reports that there was division in the G7 meeting after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed to use "Wuhan virus" language in reference to the coronavirus, while other country leaders disagreed.
The Orkney islands in far northern Scotland use excess wind power to produce the zero carbon fuel.
The Duchess of Sussex is set to narrate a new movie for Disney+.
INDIANAPOLIS — We continue to answer your questions about the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19 — and there sure are plenty. That’s to be expected as the nation convulses from unprecedented lockdowns, quarantines and other interruptions. Here are some questions we received via email, with responses from Side Effects Public Media community engagement specialist Brittani Howell.
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration today called on Hoosiers to help keep the state’s network of food pantries open. FSSA is tracking the number of food pantries operating across the state as part of the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Howard County resident dies from COVID-19
- 75 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana; one new case in Ho. Co.
- 47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana
- Howard County declaring a public health emergency
- 112 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana; no new cases in Ho. Co.
- Two arrested for burglary of Stor-It-Mini-Warehouse
- Local insurance agent sued over alleged role in nationwide ‘$1 billion Ponzi scheme’
- Court docs: Kokomo man sold gun to Wilson before its use in fatal shooting
- 106 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana; no new cases in Ho. Co.
- No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County
Images
Videos
Collections
- System of care resources and mental health help are available during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Local businesses listed below are ready to serve through the Coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Update: IL, NY, NJ, PA, CT order residents to stay home; Tax filing date pushed to July
- Kokomo dance teams wins IHSDTA southern regionals
- Northwestern Ladies at State Championship
- Western class of 2024: four-peat city/county champs
- March Coupons 2020
- Photos from the game: Red Sox vs. Cardinals
- Bevy of returning players should bolster Wisconsin Badgers' 2020 defense
- In photos: Red Sox versus Phillies game
Jason Carroll talks to some New Yorkers about the impact of Coronavirus on jobs.
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb joined Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer and Democratic Party Chair John Zody today to announce an agreement to move the date of this year’s Indiana primary election from May 5 to June 2.
INDIANAPOLIS, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steak 'n Shake today announced a program to recognize and support the thousands of people nationwide who are selflessly working jobs in designated "essential services" who risk their own lives to keep America running.
First Friday will look a little different this April, but the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association still is encouraging people to get out and explore on their very own Art Walk.
Columbia University Medical Center's Dr. Craig Spencer talks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the dire situation facing hospitals as they try to treat patients with coronavirus.
Former Badger Joe Schobert got a five-year, $53.75 million contract with $22.5 million guaranteed from the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.
Former Badger Joe Schobert got a five-year, $53.75 million contract with $22.5 million guaranteed from the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.
Oshkosh Lourdes punter Gavin Meyers, who is the No. 18 punter in the 2020 class by Kohls, has committed to the Badgers.