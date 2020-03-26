James Boyd Woods

James Boyd Woods, 86, of Kokomo, went to be with his Lord and Savior the evening of March 21, 2020. He was surrounded by his family and loving wife Carolyn of 65 ½ years. James was born in Tipton to the late Jennings and Hettie (Sharp) Woods on September 11, 1933. He and Carolyn married in Kokomo on July 23, 1954. James was a 1951 graduate of Sharpsville High School. He worked for Haynes International for 30 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends. By trade, he was an electrician, but really enjoyed construction. He built many homes and helped friends and family with repairs. He loved the outdoors. He was an avid gardener and fisherman. He attended Trinity Wesleyan Church in Kokomo. Surviving James are his wife Carolyn; daughters Beth Maris and Terri Fuller, both of Kokomo; sons Jeff (Connie) Woods of Greentown and Andrew (Dawn) Woods of Kokomo; sister Mary Janet Taylor of Kokomo; 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren. Those who have passed before him are his parents, brother Arnold, and sisters Arlene Hart and Imogene Rogers. Services will be private for the family due to the COVID-19 requirements from the Center for Disease Control. Burial will take place at Albright Cemetery. The family would like you to know that there will be a public memorial service at a later date at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel. There will be a service notice ran at that time. You may read the obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can sign the guest book or share a personal message to the family.

